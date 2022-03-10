Mary J. Blige, New Edition, And Mike Epps To Headline Soul Beach Festival’s Return

The Soul Beach Festival has announced the lineup for its 20th-anniversary and return to live events. After being on hold for two years, the Memorial Day weekend celebration is back in Aruba and headlined by Mike Epps, Mary J. Blige, and New Edition. The acclaimed comedian will takeover Friday, May 27, followed by the Queen of Hip Hop Soul on May 28. The Grammy Award-winning R&B group will close out the five-day event on May 29.

“After two years, we are very excited to welcome The Soul Beach Music Festival back for the 20th edition,” expressed Ronella Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) in a statement. “As we begin our return to normalcy, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with sharing our culture, hospitality, and award-winning beaches with attendees and the musical artists during the five days of the festival on the One happy island.”

Soul Beach Festival

Along with the headlining performances, attendees have the opportunity to enjoy scenic tours, aquatic adventures, and art galleries. Additional performers will also be announced as Soul Beach Festival nears.

“We are thrilled to finally return to the beautiful people and island of Aruba for our 20th Edition of the Soul Beach Music Festival. Mary J. Blige, New Edition, and Mike Epps are all superstars whose enduring talents have withstood the test of time. 2022’s festival will have special meaning as our Festival Family from multiple states and countries reunite in the spirit of rejuvenation for the mind, body, and SOUL” added Mark Adkins, CEO & Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, guests must adhere to travel requirements set by the government of Aruba and the Department of Public Health. Ticket pricing begins at $80 for certain events. Additional information can be found on the Soul Beach festival official website.