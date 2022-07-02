Mary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert

Mary J. Blige is set to perform her biggest hits in an exclusive performance for Apple Music. The Grammy Award-winning artist will host a performance for one night only, celebrating her life and music. The show will be available on the digital streaming platform in over 165 countries on July 27th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

A press release describes the concert as featuring a career-spanning setlist, and reflections from her decades-long career. It will take place at New York City’s historic United Palace.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride,” expressed Mary J. Blige. “From continuing to act, to recording and releasing my 15th studio album, growing and expanding different businesses like Sun Goddess and Sister Love Jewelry, to performing at the Super Bowl, launching my Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit and now getting ready to go back on tour, it feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me.”

The performance comes as her debut album What’s The 411 reaches its 30th anniversary on July 27th. Apple Music Hits has planned to devote the entire day to all things Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, including exclusive programming, music, and interviews showcasing the key moments from her legendary catalog and career.

Fans aged 16 and older interested in attending the free taping can register here. Attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.