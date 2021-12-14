Meel Mill Donates $500K In Christmas Gifts To Philadelphia Families

Philadelphia residents may not have to chase down their dream Christmas gifts this year, as rap star Meek Mill has revealed plans to donate $500,000 in holiday presents to families in his hometown. The toy drive, which was announced on Monday (Dec. 13) and is set to take place Sunday (Dec. 19), will be organized by Meek and Roc Nation, as well as Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Among the trove of gifts that will be part of the giveaway include MacBook Air laptops, Amazon Fire HD tablets, bikes and helmets, video game gift cards, board games, winter coats, dolls, play sets, playing cards, and gift cards.

The formal announcement, which came via a press release, comes after Meek hinted at his charitable gesture last week on Instagram, writing, “We stepping BIGGER than ever this year for the youth of the city! Special thanks to Robert Kraft, @michaelrubin and @rocnation More details coming soon.”

In addition to the massive holiday giveaway, the Expensive Pain rapper has also pledged to donate $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization focused on assisting families in need during the holiday season. Over the years, the rapper, who recently announced that the fifth and final installment of his Dreamchasers mixtape series will be released as an NFT, has shown a willingness to pay it forward, from throwing back-to-school giveaways, to donating a Rolls-Royce Phantom to help with coronavirus relief.