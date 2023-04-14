Meek Mill And REFORM Alliance Hold Community Day Of Action Event In Philadelphia

Meek Mill and REFORM Alliance hit the streets of Philly this past weekend for a day event where the rap star and organization offered various services and activities for the community.

Dubbed the Community Day of Action, the event, held on Saturday (April 8) focused on providing assistance for former felons focused on growing into productive and active members of society. It also included activations geared towards mental health, employment opportunities, expungement of criminal records, and housing assistance. In addition to these provisions and initiatives, the gathering included free food, music, and other activities for attendees of varying ages.

The Community Day of Action is one of numerous events held during Second Chance Month, which President Joe Biden enacted to take place every April. As part of the new tradition, those who have experienced the prison and judicial systems will receive educational, medical, and other resources as they attempt to curb recidivism in the city and surrounding areas.

According to Philadelphia council member Katherine Gilmore-Richardson, the Community Day of Action is a key tool and vehicle to engage and congregate with citizens across the board, particularly those who need it most.

“It’s important that we engage the population in our city,” Gilmore-Richardson said. “Most importantly that we engage our reformed population so they know they have an opportunity and there’s a better chance out there next time.”

Meek Mill and REFORM Alliance have been actively present in various communities impacted by the lack of justice reform since Mill’s release from prison in 2018. In February, REFORM Alliance hit Virginia State University to hold a panel on Criminal Justice, which also included an appearance from guest speakers Gillie Da Kid and Wallo 267 of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

In December 2022, the Dreamchaser ended the new year on another continent, as Meek and REFORM Alliance made the trek to Africa for the Afro Nation Ghana festival, which included performances from Meek, Skepta and Tiwa Savage.