Megan Thee Stallion And Chance The Rapper To Appear At 2023 Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is always a star-studded affair, and this year Hip-Hop will make its presence felt in a major way, as Chance The Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion are confirmed to appear at the nearly two-week spectacle.

The Chicago rapper will take part in the “Storytellers Series” at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios on June 14. The following day, the “Savage” rapper will be part of a live Tribeca Festival conversation held at the legendary Beacon Theatre.

Cara Cusuamno, Tribeca Festival Director and VP of Programming, is thrilled to include various artists and genres over the course of the festival’s itinerary. “Music is an instrumental form of storytelling, and the Tribeca Festival is thrilled to weave dynamic performances into our Gala events. Our lineup features the best of Soul, Rock & Roll, Pop, and Hip Hop,” she said. “We hope our audiences are inspired by activism in art and riled up by the electrifying acts paired with the screenings.”

French Montana will be in attendance as well, hosting a premiere of his documentary, For Khadija, on June 16 at the Beacon Theatre. Drake and Diddy are executive producers for the Mandon Lovett-directed film which focuses on the “Unforgettable” artist’s rise to stardom and the sacrifices his immigrant mother made on his behalf.

French and Triplets Ghetto Kids will take the stage following the premiere and there will also be a panel discussion featuring “hip-hop heavyweights, social justice advocates, and pop culture icons.” Tickets for the premiere of For Khadija at the 2023 Tribeca Festival can be purchased here.