Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, LL Cool J To Host

Song of the Year:
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” – Dua Lipa
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” – Ariana Grande
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel:
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Alternative Song of the Year:
“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR
“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year:
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel:
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
Rock Song of the Year:
“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel:
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH
Zero 9:36
Country Song of the Year:
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” – Luke Combs
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel:
Lainey Wilson
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
Dance Song of the Year:
“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” – Shouse
“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems
“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo
“Up” – Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel:
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
R&B Song of the Year:
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Good Days” – SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel:
Chlöe
Giveon
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
“BICHOTA” – KAROL G
“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” – Farruko
“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel:
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“A La Antigüita” – Calibre 50
“Dime Cómo Quieres” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
“Mi Primer Derrota” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
“Saludos a Mi Ex” – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Your Power” – Billie Eilish
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae
“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY – BTS
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers – Big Time Rush
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch
“Butter” – BTS
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Bella Poarch
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
“Beggin’” – Måneskin
“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Just For Me” – PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray
“Up” – Cardi B
“Woman” – Doja Cat
Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
Solar Power – Lorde
Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers
Voyage – ABBA
TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy