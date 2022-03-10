Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, LL Cool J To Host

Megan Thee Stallion attends Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. LL Cool J attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to feature performances from industry veterans and rising icons. Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage at the annual event. Host LL Cool J will also take a break from his emcee duties to take the stage. Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, and more will also perform.

Additionally, Jennifer Lopez will perform. The 52-year-old talent was named the recipient of the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. According to a press release, Lopez is being recognized for her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Now in its ninth year, the iHeart Radio Music Awards have honored the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. Nominees in this year’s categories include Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, SZA, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., and Jazmine Sullivan.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will additionally celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year award.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.