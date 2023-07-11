Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill To Headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival is back with an eclectic and entertaining lineup for fans to enjoy.

On Tuesday (July 11), the annual music event announced its bill, which includes Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, pop singer Conan Gray, and K-pop boy band Stray Kids will also perform.

Taking place on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park, the one-day event will go down on Sept. 23, with free tickets available for attendees. To note, free tickets are available through a lottery process only after getting involved in one of GCF’s philanthropic campaigns.

Some of the available campaigns listed on the event’s website include “Defeating Poverty,” Defending the Planet” and “Demanding Equality.”

According to GCF, “with each action you take, you earn points to go towards your entries into the draw for Festival tickets.” There will be five separate draws for Festival tickets, with each entry costing a total of 60 points. For those who are not chosen to get a ticket, “you can keep trying and enter each draw as many times as you like.”

The five time periods fans can enter the draws are July 11-31, Aug. 1-14, Aug. 15-28, Aug. 29-Sept. 11, and Sept. 12-19.

“The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September,” according to a statement for the event obtained by Rolling Stone.

Mariah Carey perform onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Last year’s Global Citizen Fest saw performances from Mariah Carey, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Jadakiss and Styles P also surprised fans when they joined Carey onstage for their first-ever performance of the “We Belong Together” remix, which released almost 18 years ago.

Revisit Carey performing with Jada and Styles P below:

As far as Hill and Thee Stallion, both entertainers recently performed at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, LA. Although the “Savage” rapper received a bit of backlash for her twerking performance, the Houston Hottie was also met with much support from her fans and ESSENCE.

Fans can look forward to seeing what energy Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill bring at this year’s Global Citizen Fest, only a few months away.