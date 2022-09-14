Megan Thee Stallion And Snoop Dogg To Headline PMC’s LA3C Festival

Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg will be heading Penske Media Corporation’s first-ever festival, LA3C. The two-day culture and creativity festival will be held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10-11, 2022.

The Houston Hottie will hit the stage on Saturday with Latin star Maluma performing on Sunday, along with additional performances by K-pop group Seventeen and LA’s favorite uncle Snoop Dogg. Furthermore, PMC will reveal LA3C’s full lineup of talent in the imminent future.

According to PMC’s press release, the festival was created to “connect people and communities through the city’s most influential and aspiring music, food, and art.” LA3C is an acronym for Los Angeles’ Capital of Culture and Creativity, and PMC Chairman, CEO, and Founder Jay Penske is confident the event will deliver.

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity, and its creativity. We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision,” Penske expressed. “Right now, being together in person means so much to us. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

Juan Mora, LA3C’s Chief Executive, spoke about LA’s culture and why it was the perfect place for their inaugural festival. “We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity, and culture thrive,” Mora said.

“Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspire us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

Tickets are on sale now at LA3C’s official website.

