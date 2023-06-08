Method Man, Jennifer Hudson, And More To Headline The White House’s Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth is being celebrated early at The White House. President Joe Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden, have announced that they’re hosting a special Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn this Tuesday, June 13, serving as “a celebration of community, culture, and music.”
The lineup for the event includes appearances and performances from Audra McDonald, Method Man, Jennifer Hudson, Ledisi, Maverick City Music, Colman Domingo, Nicco Annan, and Patina Miller as well as the Broadway Inspirational Voices, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Hampton University Concert Choir, Morgan State University Marching Band – The Magnificent Marching Machine, Step Afrika! Tennessee State University Marching Band – Aristocrat of Bands, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.
Overall, the celebration is being supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Pernod Ricard USA, STARZ’s #TaketheLead Initiative, and The Recording Academy.
In June 2021, President Biden established Juneteenth as a Federal holiday. The Biden-Harris administration also intends to “uplift American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience” during Black Music Month, according to a press statement.
CNN will also host its own Juneteenth Global Celebration featuring Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, and more on June 19 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.