Method Man, Jennifer Hudson, And More To Headline The White House’s Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth is being celebrated early at The White House. President Joe Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden, have announced that they’re hosting a special Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn this Tuesday, June 13, serving as “a celebration of community, culture, and music.”

The lineup for the event includes appearances and performances from Audra McDonald, Method Man, Jennifer Hudson, Ledisi, Maverick City Music, Colman Domingo, Nicco Annan, and Patina Miller as well as the Broadway Inspirational Voices, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Hampton University Concert Choir, Morgan State University Marching Band – The Magnificent Marching Machine, Step Afrika! Tennessee State University Marching Band – Aristocrat of Bands, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 17: U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Juneteenth holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States and the Juneteenth National Independence Day will become the 12th legal federal holiday — the first new one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Overall, the celebration is being supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Pernod Ricard USA, STARZ’s #TaketheLead Initiative, and The Recording Academy.

In June 2021, President Biden established Juneteenth as a Federal holiday. The Biden-Harris administration also intends to “uplift American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience” during Black Music Month, according to a press statement.

CNN will also host its own Juneteenth Global Celebration featuring Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, and more on June 19 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.