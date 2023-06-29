Metro Boomin To Headline Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live

Headliner Metro Boomin performs on stage during St. Louis CITY SC “CITY BLOCK PARTY'' with Headliners Metro Boomin and Anderson .Paak (All Vinyl Set at DJ Pee .Wee) on March 03, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri to Celebrate Team’s First Home Major League Soccer Match at CITY Park.

Metro Boomin is set to headline this year’s Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live.

In partnership with VIBE, the concert will also feature Coi Leray and Armani White as openers for the celebratory showcase, performed in honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Scheduled for August 8 at The Novo in Los Angeles, tickets go on sale on Thursday (June 29) for fans hoping to catch the night of fun raps and melodic grooves.

Additionally, Billboard and VIBE are working with Amazon’s live radio app, Amp, to amplify the next generation of rising rappers coming out of Atlanta. Amp allows anyone to DJ their own live radio shows for free using just using their smartphone. Programming includes shows like Nick Cannon’s The Daily Cannon, Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, and Joe Budden’s Conversation Lovers Only.

Aspiring Hip-Hop stars can participate in Amp’s emerging artist program, The Come Up, for a chance to be featured across both platforms this summer.

“This year marks a momentous milestone in the evolution of a genre that was initially dismissed as a fad and now reigns as a global force,” explained Gail Mitchell, Billboard’s Executive Director of R&B/Hip-Hop, in a press statement.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Hip-Hop’s trailblazing architects and future legends during what will no doubt be an energy-packed, exciting show at The Novo.”

Earlier this month, Coi Leray dropped her sophomore album COI while Philly representative Armani White recently released his project Road To Casablanco. Metro Boomin recently executive produced Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and his latest performances have featured appearances from Future, The Weeknd, and Diddy.