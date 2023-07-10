Michael Rubin’s Summer Players Party Brings Out A-List Celebrities And Athletes

Michael Rubin attends the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party he at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Rubin and Fanatics partnered with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) for its Summer Players Party, which took place in Las Vegas over the weekend. The event at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian Resort on Saturday (July 10) included appearances from some of the biggest stars in entertainment and sports.

The consummate host, Rubin, the billionaire CEO of Fanatics, was spotted mingling with guests throughout the night, including Lil Baby, who took the stage for a live performance at one point during the festivities.

Lil Baby performs onstage during the Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Rubin was also seen with Philadelphia 76ers stars James Harden and Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, and new NBPA rep Jalen Rose, among others. Additional NBA players who were present at the event include Myles Turner, Michael Porter Jr., Tyrese Maxey, Paolo Banchero, Lu Dort, and Trey Murphy III, as well as first-round NBA draft picks Jordan Hawkins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jarace Walker.

(L-R) Michael Rubin and Joel Embiid attend the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

(L-R) Michael Rubin and Jayson Tatum attend the Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for Fanatics

(L-R) Cole Anthony and Michael Rubin attend the Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for Fanatics

Celebrities like model Winnie Harlow, rap legend Flavor Flav, and Lance Fresh were also photographed at the party, while Meek Mill and Kevin Hart had reportedly planned to be in attendance, but were not spotted in any of the pictures released thus far. Top NBA draft picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson were also slated to take part in the gala, as previously reported.

The Summer Players Party was the second time Rubin made headlines related to a high-profile event this week, as his third annual Fourth of July shindig in the Hamptons also brought the stars out. That event, which was also attended by Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and others seen at the Summer Players Party, included a guest list of notable names like JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Lori Harvey, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Druski, Kevin Durant, Jack Harlow, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Check out additional photos from Michael Rubin’s Summer Players Party below.

Winnie Harlow attends the Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Nomcebo Zikode attends the Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Fanatics