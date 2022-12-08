Michelob ULTRA Unveils New NBA Team Cans At Miami Art Basel 2022

Michelob ULTRA officially unveiled their 2023 NBA team cans with an immersive experience during the 2022 Miami Art Basel. With NBA skills challenges and a performance from 21 Savage, the beverage brand invited basketball enthusiasts, beer fans, art lovers and music listeners to combine their interests.

“Michelob ULTRA is proud to partner with the NBA to bring fans a new way to support their favorite team and enjoy the game they love,” Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing at Michelob ULTRA expressed in a press statement.

The outdoor event featured activations, an open bar, food trucks, and displayed the detail-forward NBA cans for fans to admire. As DJ Irie echoed local favorites and national hits, the crowd partied and cheered each other on as they took turns shooting basketballs on the digitally-enhanced court.

As the line wrapped around the corner for the first-come-first-serve event, a hype team kept the function lively. For those who made it in, a showcase of professional sports and professional rapping awaited.

NBA Legends Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton, NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley, and WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike competed in the Michelob ULTRA’s Courtside Countdown Challenge. Mourning and Brickely ultimately bested Payton and Ogwumike, although both duos proved why they’rer recognized as some of the best in their leagues.

“When you think about Art Basel, and how it’s such a global festive event here in Miami, I think it’s the perfect combination of two very well-respected brands,” Mourning shared with VIBE ahead of the skills challenge.

He continued, “I think they did an incredible job with creating this great atmosphere here. It’s well-attended, and I’m here to shoot some hoops. I mean, I haven’t picked up a ball in a while… [but] it’s like riding a bike for me.”

After the Courtside Countdown Challenge, the party turned up in anticipation of 21 Savage’s performance. As security began to clear a path for the “No Heart” rapper to take the stage, smartphones and cameras appeared in nearly every hand.

The DJ requested the audience shout “21, can you do something for me,” and they obliged without any hesitation. The lyrics, which have been cemented as one of the year’s top memes, are also the request from Drake on the first track of their collaborative album Her Loss.

Standing solo, 21 Savage hit the empty stage, accompanied only by special effects and a DJ who added adlibs from the side of the spotlight. Performing a full set, the 30-year-old delivered old favorites for day-ones, standouts from his Savage Mode series with Metro Boomin, as well as songs from his latest release.

View moments from the Michelob ULTRA 2022 Miami Art Basel Experience below.

