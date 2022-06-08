Migos Cancel Governor’s Ball Performance, Fuel Breakup Rumors

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos attend A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

After being announced as performers for this year’s Governors Ball festival, Migos have pulled out of the lineup, according to festival organizers. On Tuesday (June 7), a statement was posted on The Governors Ball’s social media account regarding the news, citing the cancellation as being due to circumstances “out of our control.”

Shortly after, it was revealed that rap star Lil Wayne—who will perform on the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday (June 10) at 6:30 p.m.—had been added to the lineup in place of the trio, whose abrupt decision to opt out of the festival has further fueled rumors of a growing chasm within the group.

Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball. Updated lineup coming soon. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

.@LilTunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm! pic.twitter.com/vd0K5EykNr — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

While reps for Quavo attribute the cancellation to him being cast in a film that is set to begin shooting on Thursday (June 9), the timing of the decision, which was made mere days before the festival, have left a number of fans skeptical to that reasoning. And with Quavo and Takeoff recently releasing a new single, “Hotel Lobby,” under the name Unc and Phew, and Offset and longtime beau Cardi B unfollowing the newly formed duo on social media, it appears that there may be tension among members of the trio that’s slowly bubbling over for the public to see.

The Migos’ last album as a unit came in 2021. The release of their long-awaited fourth studio album Culture III debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The Governors Ball Festival is set to take place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Headliners for the three-day event include J. Cole, Halsey, and Kid Cudi, with additional performances from Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, YG, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, Kaytranada, Jazmine Sullivan, Denzel Curry, JID, and more.