Miguel Previews New Music While Suspended From Ceiling During ‘Viscera’ Experience  

Miguel performs music from his new album at the exclusive ‘Viscera Experience’ in partnership with Sony’s ‘For The Music’ on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Warning: Graphic images are featured below.

On Friday (Aug. 25) night, an intimate crowd gathered in Los Angeles to preview new music from Miguel, anticipating a unique experience. In partnership with Sony and For The Music, The Viscera Experience allowed attendees to join the R&B singer for an immersive night of music and drinks.

Ahead of the event, a warning was issued to the confirmed guests that the performance from the 37-year-old would include “boundary-pushing artistry including body manipulation, skin piercing, and water-based haze,” with the alert “viewer discretion advised.”

Entering the venue, staffers dressed in white ushered participants in, showcasing two open bars, an Instagram Reel creator experience, a gifted pair of headphones from Sony, and a recording booth where affirmations were repeated and recorded. A stage was set, with realistic boulders in the foreground, where fans stood for the best views.

An eerie instrumental looped through the surround sound speakers faded out as the flashing lights turned dark and the Viscera experience began. Miguel appeared centerstage, with chunky silver chains, a white tank top, baggy black pants, and black rubber boots, ready to put on a show.

The members of the inquisitive audience whispered amongst one another, expecting a surprise from the “Sure Thing” singer. The big moment arrived when the Los Angeles native was joined by professionals who pierced the singer live on stage.

Two men inserted metal hooks through the chart-topping musician’s back, attaching them to wires hanging down from the ceiling. Miguel then continued the performance with the body modifications as he was lifted off the ground. Suspended in the air for nearly five minutes with the hooks pulling on his bare skin, the War & Leisure artist sang an unreleased song as the impressed crowd applauded his head-turning effort.

After singing the appropriate lyrics “I think it’s gonna be alright,” Miguel was lowered and the hooks were removed. In awe, the intimate venue echoed an appreciative ovation for the achievement. The singer performed an additional track before the event concluded.

Miguel’s Viscera Experience coincides with his Sony collaboration. He is the first artist to join For The Music supported by a brand spot and campaigns for the WF-1000XM5 headphones and X-Series wireless speakers.

For The Music was established by Sony as the company’s new brand platform and campaign for its premier audio products and services. The goal of the initiative is to foster end-to-end collaboration with artists, from creation to consumption of music. This includes artist development, specialty content, activations, and experiences, as well as artist access and input on professional products.

In another daring stunt, the Grammy Award-winning singer scaled a skyscraper before breaking through the building’s glass walls in the launch video. Directed by Liam McRae, the concept was fully developed by Miguel and brought to life by Sony’s audio.

“There’s nothing like the feeling of having complete trust and belief in something when you have an idea as crazy as this,” expressed the Kaleidoscope Dream artist. “I’m amped about what we created together with For The Music and can’t wait to share it with everyone!”