Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards

(L-R) Anitta and Missy Elliott perform onstage at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots.

Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.

Shortly after her first number, Missy Elliott’s voice was heard saying, “This is that new Anitta suckas” before the American Music Award performance transitioned into their collaborative song “Lobby.”

Anitta performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

The Virginia legend brought her signature, dazzling style on stage in a sequin Versace suit, chunky sneakers, and Bantu knots. She and Anitta swayed in sync as the summer soundtrack brought the audience to their feet.

“Such fun working with some1 I clicked with,” Elliott once tweeted when sharing the “Lobby” music video with her Twitter followers. “We laughed during every take in this video.”

Anitta and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tonight, Anitta took home the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Female Latin Artist against Becky G, Kali Uchis, Karol G, and Rosalía.

“Hello everyone, thank you so much,” shouted Anitta accepting her trophy. “Its the first time a Brazilian [is] here winning!”

Last week, Anitta served as the host of the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards and was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Reggaeton Performance. The 29-year-old star is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards in the Best New Artist category.

Watch Missy Elliott and Anitta’s performance and the music video for “Lobby below.