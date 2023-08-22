Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is hitting the road. The New Jersey native has announced an international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed solo debut The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. At each stop, the 48-year-old is set to perform the album, revisiting the musical sentiment and nostalgia that caused it to resonate with so many fans.

With 17 scheduled shows, the tour will hit arenas around the world, including concerts in Australia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and the singer’s hometown, Newark.

Fugees are set to co-headline the tour on the United States dates. Koffee will join the lyricist for the international dates.

Mark Elzey

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past,” detailed the Grammy Award-winning artist in a statement.

“I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and LOVE leading the way.”

Tickets for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill go on sale to the general public on Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m. local time.

View the tour dates below.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)