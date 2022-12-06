NAACP And BET Announce The 54th NAACP Image Awards

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson speaks onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

The NAACP Image Awards are back. BET and the NAACP have announced the 54th ceremony is set to broadcast live on February 25, 2023, from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. This marks the first time in three years the program will be held in front of an audience.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve witnessed Black artists showcasing our history and uplifting values of progressive change, while redefining genres and bringing our stories to the forefront of entertainment in so many innovative ways,” expressed Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

“Black voices are necessary to continually inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a platform that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”

“BET is extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP and magnify their endeavors to honor the incredible contributions made by the Black community,” added BET President and CEO Scott Mills.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Black excellence at next year’s Image Awards on all of our platforms, honoring those who help tell our diverse stories in powerful ways.”

Additionally, the NAACP Image Awards will include three new submissions within the motion picture, television + streaming categories — outstanding hairstyling, outstanding make-up, and outstanding costume design.

Nominees will be announced with online international voting opening on January 12, 2023, and extending through Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.