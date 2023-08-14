Nas Reunites With Lauryn Hill At Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert

Nas was on top of his game during his performance at the Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert, which took place on Friday (Aug. 11) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

The 49-year-old rapper put forth a homerun of a show for the 40,000 fans reportedly in attendance, bringing out heavy-hitters such as Lauryn Hill. The two reunited for a performance of their classic 1996 single “If I Ruled The World.”

The presence of Hill, who sparingly makes public appearances, alongside Nas served as one of the biggest highlights of the evening. The New Jersey native shared a warm embrace with Nas while onstage and proceeded to treat the crowd to a medley of her biggest hits. She delivered a rendition of the Fugees’ “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly,” and her own chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning single “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Widely acknowledged as the birthdate of Hip-Hop culture, Aug. 11, 1973, is the day that Kool Herc DJ’d a back-to-school party for his sister Cindy Campbell at 1520 Sedgewick Avenue in the South Bronx. Herc, who was present for the festivities, was bestowed with praise by Nas for his vast contributions to the culture. “Kool Herc, thank you,” he told the 68-year-old pioneer, appearing to kneel on one knee in a show of respect. “We all thank you! We love you!”

Another moment involving Nas that made waves was his run-in with MC Shan, who he made peace with following comments the rap legend made last month. In July, “The Bridge” rapper voiced his frustration with his lack of participation in the Hip-Hop 50 events Nas has helped spearhead in recent months, telling his predecessor to keep his name out of his mouth moving forward, a reference to the various times Nas has shouted Shan out on record.

In a clip shared on social media, Shan can be seen approaching Nas in a welcoming manner, noting that the pair are now on good terms. “The olive branch has been extended,” the Juice Crew member says in the clip, with Nas replying, “Talk your sh*t!”

MC Shan & Nas At The Hip Hop 50 Event pic.twitter.com/oGD5Rjx4I5 — Hip Hop Immortal (@HipHopImm0rtal) August 12, 2023

Shan then apologized for reacting hastily, voicing his appreciation for Nas and acknowledging the error in his ways. “Love that muthaf**ka right there!” he continued. “That’s all I can say! And I, uh, I got in my feelings, and I apologize to my brother like a real man. And you see us here, right? Appreciate y’all!”

Presented by Live Nation, Mass Appeal, and the New York Yankees, Hip-Hop 50 Live included a robust lineup of performers including the Sugarhill Gang, Kurtis Blow, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ice Cube, Fat Joe, and many more. The concert was capped off with a headlining set by Run-DMC, who took the stage for their final performance as a duo.

Watch the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert below.