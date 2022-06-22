Nas And Mass Appeal Partner With Live Nation Urban For “Hip-Hop 50 Live” Celebration

Nas attends the "Supreme Team" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 19, 2022 in New York City.

Nas, Sacha Jenkins, and Mass Appeal have announced a partnership with Live Nation Urban to launch “Hip-Hop 50 Live,” the latest wrinkle in the entertainment company’s cross-platform celebration of the culture’s 50th year of existence.

Kicking off this summer, “Hip-Hop 50 Live” will spearhead various live events throughout the nation, from park jams to musical festivals, which will include interactive experiences, pop-up shops for merchandise, original content, educational activations, Web3 launches, and more. This November, as part of Hip-Hop History Month, “Hip-Hop 50 Live” will include programs highlighting the culture’s greatest moments, contributors, and achievements to date.

Bittenbender, Mass Appeal CEO, spoke on the partnership with Live Nation Urban in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading live entertainment company to bring fans one-of-a-kind experiences in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th birthday,” he said. “We are planning to celebrate all facets of the culture and globe via this dynamic partnership.”

Brandon Pankey, vice president of business development and operations at Live Nation Urban, also voiced his excitement about working with Bittenbender and company, adding, “Live Nation Urban was founded to redefine culture. To celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with Nas, Peter and the Mass Appeal team is absolutely the type of partnership that our company is excited to form to continue to tell the stories about our culture globally.”

A portion of the proceeds from #HipHop50 will be donated to various charitable organizations, most noticeably, the Universal Hip Hop Museum scheduled to open in 2024.

Last year, Mass Appeal jumpstarted #HipHop50 with a rollout of original content in partnership with Paramount and Showtime, including the documentaries You’re Watching Video Music Box, Ricky Powell: The Individualist, and Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain.