Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled And More To Perform During 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star weekend is shaping up to be a familiar star-studded affair. Set to take place in Cleveland from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, the sports celebration will feature talent beyond the court superstars in performances and special events. Mary J Blige is booked to headline the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Performances, fresh off her set in the Super Bowl LVI halftime showcase.

DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Gunna, Lil Baby, and Migos are also slated to headline the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Performances, scheduled to air on 8 p.m. ET on TNT before the AT&T Slam Dunk.

The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T is also scheduled for Saturday with an earlier start time of 2 p.m. ET and airing on TNT as well as ESPN2 and NBA TV. Keke Palmer is set to perform the U.S. national anthem and the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The award-winning actress will be accompanied by the Howard University Showtime Marching Band.

During the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the league will honor the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team with a special ceremony. Eleven active players have been announced — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook.

R&B singer Usher, who is also part-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will narrate the presentation with Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony Anderson. According to a press release, the program is tasked with “taking fans on a journey through the league’s first 75 years, recognizing the players who have shined the brightest while highlighting the themes that have served as the cornerstones of the NBA since its founding: competition, culture, and inclusion.”

Earth, Wind & Fire will take the court to perform their hit “Shining Star” as the halftime finale. Ahead of the showdown between the East and West coasts’ best ballers, Ohio native Macy Gray will perform the U.S. national anthem, and Toronto native, two-time Juno Award-nominated and platinum-selling artist Ryland James will sing the Canadian national anthem.

DJ D-Nice and musician Machine Gun Kelly, who is from Cleveland, will will introduce the 2022 NBA All-Stars. The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcasted live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and in 215 countries and territories in more than 59 languages.