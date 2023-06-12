Ne-Yo Taps Mario And Robin Thicke For His ‘Champagne And Roses’ Tour

On Monday (June 12), Ne-Yo announced that he is set to embark on a new tour titled Champagne and Roses, and he is bringing Robin Thicke and Mario along for the ride.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city tour commences on Sept. 9 in Detroit and will make stops in major cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, and Dallas.

“This one’s for the GROWN & SEXY! I’m excited to announce that I’m bringing my ‘Champagne & Roses’ Tour with @robinthicke & @marioworldwide to a city near YOU,” said the Self-Explanatory crooner on Instagram.

Mario chimed in, teasing, “My bro [Ne-Yo] got tired of singing ‘Let me love’ on the road by himself so I didn’t hesitate when asked to join him and @robinthicke on the #champagneandrosestour. GET YOUR TICKETS FRIDAY! Ladies night about to hit different!”

Presale for Citi cardholders goes live on Tuesday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour will also offer a slew of various VIP packages including meet and greet opportunities.

Fans in California can catch a preview of the tour on July 29 in a special performance with Boyz II Men.

See the full list of dates for the Champagne and Roses tour below.

Sept. 9: Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 10: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 13: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sept. 14: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 15: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 17: Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Sept. 18: Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 20: Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22: Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sept. 23: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 24: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 03: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 04: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre