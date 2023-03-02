Nelly Unveils Lineup For Inaugural Hot In Herre Festival

Nelly has announced his inaugural music festival coming this June. The Hot In Herre Festival—aptly named after his 2002 GRAMMY-winning classic—will take over Toronto’s Downsview Park for one day on June 24 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Joining the St. Louis native on the bill is Ne-Yo, T.I., Rick Ross, Keri Hilson, Akon, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and Chingy.

“Toronto is one of my favorite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” said the “Country Grammar” rapper, 48, in a statement. “We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the Hot in Herre team can’t wait for this summer.”

Festival co-organizer Nostalgia Inc. added, “From ‘Ride Wit Me’ to ‘Dilemma’ to ‘Just a Dream’ every song will likely strike a chord, so come equipped with bucket hats, low rise camouflage pants, and film cameras galore, because these artists are getting ready to transport their fans back to a time where the most important thing was updating your Facebook status.”

Tickets are currently available for both early bird GA and VIP tiers. The event will have a fully licensed bar with on-site food trucks for everyone. Additionally, 19 VIP sections will be available with access to front of stage, a lounge area, and private air-conditioned bathrooms. Attendees can also purchase access to private VIP booths that’ll be fully catered with a private entrance, bathroom, and dedicated wait staff.