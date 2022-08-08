Nicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAs

Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2022 Video Music Awards ceremony. The Queen rapper will also perform at the event, taking the stage for the first time since 2018.

Minaj holds 17 VMA nominations and 5 VMA wins. She took home her first Moon Person for Best Hip-Hop Video in 2011 for “Super Bass.” This year, she is nominated for the same award, this time for “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

“Do We Have A Problem?” is one of a handful of songs Minaj has released this year. She issued “Bussin” which also features Lil Baby, “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign and joined Coi Leray on “Blick Blick.”

Recently, Minaj has taken to social media to promote her upcoming song “Super Freaky Girl,” due August 12th. Based on snippets, the track interpolates Rick James’s 1981 record “Super Freak.” Her broadcast platform Queen Radio is also set to return ahead of the release.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” explained Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount, and Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style, and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco were also named as performers for the 2022 VMAs. Fans can vote in 22 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and two all-new categories, “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance.” Votes will be counted until August 19th.

View the full list of 2022 Video Music Award nominees led by Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow here.