Odd Future Reunites At Earl Sweatshirt’s ‘Doris’ Anniversary Show

As Earl Sweatshirt celebrated the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed debut album Doris, the Odd Future collective reunited for a group photo. During his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night (Aug. 19) a majority of the original OFWGKTA crew posed backstage.

Mike G, Taco, Sagan Lockhart, Tyler, the Creator, Syd, Casey Veggies, Vince Staples, Domo Genesis, L-Boy, and Jasper Dolphin were all in the building at The Novo.

During the show, Tyler, the Creator joined Earl Sweatshirt on stage to perform “Whoa.” Additionally, Domo Genesis and the headlining act delivered “20 Wave Caps” while Vince Staples came aboard for their “Hive” collaboration.

Well this happened last night…



Tyler, The Creator pic.twitter.com/YriAypvrOE — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 20, 2023

The show does not stop on the West Coast. The “Riot!” performer is taking the anniversary concert to Chicago, New York, and London. He is also set to play the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which will also feature performances from SZA, Ice Spice, Clipse, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Earl Sweatshirt and Tyler, The Creator performed 'Whoa' last night together.pic.twitter.com/MXxE0earSS — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 20, 2023

Earl Sweatshirt released Doris in 2013, with guest appearances from Domo Genesis, Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, Vince Staples, RZA, Casey Veggies, and Mac Miller. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the US Top Rap Albums chart.

“I don’t know about mental illness, but I’m a sad bi**h sometimes,” explained the rapper of Doris to GQ at the album’s release. “That’s the sh*t I’m more attracted to, so even if I’m not, the sh*t that gets me excited is all very moody and unstable. That’s some sh*t that I don’t even see changing. Like, I can’t make that good of music when I’m happy. Some sh*t has to happen that either pisses me off or that’s very grave.”

Listen to Doris below.