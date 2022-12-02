Offset Dedicates Art Basel Performance To Takeoff

Migos member Offset took to the stage early Friday morning (Dec. 2) during Miami Art Basel, arriving at Club E11even with wife Cardi B around 4:00 a.m., Page Six repots.

As the “Rick Flair Drip” rapper began his performance, he reminded the audience of Takeoff. The appearance stands as Offset’s first time on-stage since his Migos bandmate was killed.

“We’re doing this for my brother,” he announced to the crowd. “For Takeoff, let’s do this sh*t.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 1: Offset and Cardi B are seen at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by ) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Offset delivered songs such as “Clout” and “Bad and Boujee” in his showcase as he continued to throw money in the air, saying “We’re doing this for Takeoff.” Chance The Rapper was also reportedly in attendance.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. Quavo was with Takeoff during the violent tragedy. According to Fox26 Houston, local police arrested Cameron Joshua on Nov. 22 who was seen on video during the shooting.

The 22-year-old was taken in on gun charges including felony possession of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon. No disclosure has been made whether or not the charges directly relate to Takeoff’s murder.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images For Activision

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” wrote Offset in his first online memorial to Takeoff. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.

“I wish I could hug you one last time, laugh one last time, smoke one last time, perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”