Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, And More To Headline ONE MusicFest 2022

Jazmine Sullivan attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

ONE MusicFest has revealed the lineup for the 2022 fall festival with a wide range of performers in a variety of musical genres. The annual event will be headlined by Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, Jeezy, and a joint performance from Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, and special guests. The 12th edition of One MusicFest is set for October 8th and 9th at Central Park in Atlanta. This is the first time the event will be held at a venue, which according to a press statement, provides a larger space, doubling the size of last year’s event.

“We are super excited about this year’s line-up and new location,” explained J. Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest. “One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast & beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture. We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

Additional talent taking one of four stages include a joint performance by Ashanti and Ja Rule, City Girls, Tems, Beenie Man, Larry June, Victoria Monet, Jagged Edge, Saucy Santana, Lupe Fiasco, Bleu, and Mya.

The festival will also host the DJ Kash Caribbean experience featuring Wayne Wonder, Kranoium, Red Rat, Demarco, and more.

The Big Facts Mixtape has been added to the bill and will feature Rich Homie Quan, Young Drop, Rocko, Pastor Troy, and surprise guests. The festival lineup continues to detail showings from Sevyn Streeter, Juvenile, Tweet, Tye Tribbett, Tank And The Bangas, and more.

ONE MusicFest is set to feature over forty food trucks and more than fifty vendors to patronize, and welcomes BET, as a partner to create what is described as a “Black Joy Playground.”

Tickets are available here and range from general admission entry starting at $169.00 to Titanium packages going up to $5500.00.

View the full lineup for One MusicFest 2022 below.