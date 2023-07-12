Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, And Megan Thee Stallion To Headline ONE MusicFest 2023

ONE MusicFest and Live Nation announced the lineup for this year’s two-day extravaganza in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on Wednesday (July 12).

Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brent Faiyaz have been selected to headline the 2023 festival on October 28 and 29 for “an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration.”

In addition to the headliners, the likes of Coco Jones, El DeBarge, Durand Bernarr, Bryson Tiller, Jozzy, Jadakiss, and “surprise special guests” will also take the stage. Furthermore, ONE MusicFest will celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with a specially curated stage featuring rap legends such as Nelly, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Trina, Too $hort, and Lady Of Rage.

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” said ONE MusicFest Founder, James “J” Carter. “It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

Tickets for the festival are currently on-sale. General admission begins at $169, with 2-day platinum packages starting at $995 and 2-day titanium VIP packages starting at $6,000.

Fans can prepare for the ONE MusicFest by streaming the festival’s official radio station on Pandora. See the full lineup above.