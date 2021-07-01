Penske Media Announces Inaugural LA3C Festival

Penske Media Corporation has announced a new live event to celebrate Los Angeles culture. The inaugural LA3C Festival is set to take place over three days this December and promises to highlight and empower the diverse and creative communities through food, comedy, art, fashion, sports, and musical performances. Set for December 2-4th, PMC chairman CEO and Jay Penske has appointed Juan Mora as LA3C Chief Executive, an impact investor, and non-profit leader.

In a provided statement, both shared the excitement to collaborate on this Los Angeles-powered event.

“This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity, and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” said Mora.

“Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians, and artists to join in our mission.”

Penske added, “Los Angeles’s influence and inspiration permeates globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us. “We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’s diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations. With Juan’s leadership and experience across mission-driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless.”

LA3C stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Creativity & Culture (3C). Although the experience centers on the City of Angels, guests from across the world are invited to attend the festival. Throughout the weekend, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one-of-a-kind comedy events, numerous live concerts, and performances, immersive culinary experiences, fashion activations, leading actor roundtables in a range of locations throughout LA County.

The festival will also incorporate the expertise and access of PMC brands including Variety, Rolling Stone, Deadline, Billboard, VIBE, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Sportico, SHE Media, ARTnews, Robb Report, and LDJ.

PMC is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional locations in 14 countries. Since 2004, the company has aimed to be a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator through the various Penske Media properties. PMC holds a monthly audience of more than 310 million.

For more details about LA3C, visit www.LA3C.com.