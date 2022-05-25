After A Decade, Pepsi Will No Longer Sponsor The NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

After 10 years, Pepsi will no longer sponsor the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, effective Tuesday (May 24),

The somewhat shocking announcement comes on the heels of PepsiCo extending its long-term partnership with the NFL. Together, they intend to roll out new programming, a new Gatorade drink, specifically for NFL players that will also be available for the public in 2023, along with a plethora of forthcoming activations scheduled for the next year.

In a statement, Pepsi said its decision was part of a “much larger strategic shift to bring unprecedented music and entertainment experiences to fans – where they are now, and where they will be in the future.” The brand also shared a message on Twitter. “After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic. Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage… ”

After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic. ? Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. ? Now on to the next stage… ? — Pepsi (@pepsi) May 24, 2022

During Pepsi’s run as title sponsor of the musical event, acts including Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake all have taken the stage. Since additionally partnering with Roc Nation, the Halftime Show has featured Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, and most recently, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar with special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

After taking over from previous sponsor Bridgestone, Pepsi kicked off their tenure with Beyoncé in 2013 and prior to becoming this deal, they sponsored the 2007 Halftime Show, which featured Prince’s legendary performance in the rain.

There is no official word on who will take over the title sponsorship moving forward, but Amazon and Verizon were among those named to cough up roughly $50 million to replace Pepsi.