Tems, D-Nice, GloRilla, and More To Perform During 2022 American Music Awards

The full list of performers for the 2022 American Music Awards has been revealed. Tasked with providing the sounds for the entire event is D-Nice, who will spin throughout the night as the 2022 AMAs House DJ.

Bringing Afrobeats to the stage, Tems, and Wizkid are set to perform at the award show for the first time. Representing Hip-Hop, GloRilla makes her AMA debut fresh off the release of her EP Anyways, Life’s Great. Additionally, J.I.D. is set to perform “Enemy” with Imagine Dragons, and Lil Baby will perform a medley of “California Breeze” and “In a Minute.”

Ari Lennox will be joined by Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth to perform a tribute to Lionel Richie as he receives the 2022 Icon Award.

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Additionally, Bebe Rehxa, Anitta, Dove Cameron, David Guetta, P!NK, and Carrie Underwood will take the stage. Artist, songwriter and actor Yola is also set to perform her powerful original song “Break the Bough,” which has been named the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL.

Wayne Brady is set to host the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

“I was ecstatic,” the comedian explained, describing his reaction when he learned of his role. “I actually lost my mind. That is one of the most amazing feelings. You feel like one of the cool kids in school.”

Wayne Brady attends The Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 1 on September 20, 2022 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company

Bad Bunny is the top nominated artist for this year’s AMAs with eight potential wins in his future. Beyoncé and Drake follow with six nominations each. All three will compete against Adele, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift for the coveted title of Artist of the Year.

Fans can pledge their allegiance to their favorite musicians by voting online. Nominations are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and be available to stream the next day on Hulu.