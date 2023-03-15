Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, Grace Jones Joining Pharrell For 2023 Something In The Water Fest

Pharrell performs at the 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival on Independence Avenue on June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Pharrell Williams has unveiled the Something in the Water 2023 lineup, which is set to return to Virginia Beach on April 28-30. Williams, 49, took to Instagram to reveal this year’s performers, with a diverse lineup consisting of 53 different acts.

SITW 2023 will include performances from 100 Gecs, Aminé, Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, BadBadNotGood, Black Sherif, CHIKA, Clipse, Coi Leray, d4vd, Doechii, Feid, FLO, Flo Milli, gigi, Grace Jones, Jay Pharoah, Jazmine Sullivan, Jessie Murph, Kamasi Washington, KayCyy, Kaytranada, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Kitty Ca$h, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Masego, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & Chic, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, Saucy Santana, Skrillex, Summer Walker, SWV, The Kid Laroi, UMI, Wale, Weston Estate, Wet Leg, Wu-Tang Clan, Yendry, Yvngxchris and, of course, Pharrell’s Phriends.

Wal-Mart will present this year’s iteration of the celebrated music event. Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S, spoke about teaming up with Skateboard P for the event.

“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Clark. “By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

The inaugural Something in the Water festival went down in Virginia Beach back in 2019. However, in 2022, P moved the celebration to Washington, D.C., after Williams criticized his hometown’s government for poorly handling the shooting death of his 25-year-old cousin, Donovon Lynch.

According to CNN, Virginia Beach reached a $3 million settlement with Lynch’s family, which opened the door for the city to make amends with the entertainer.

Additionally, Something in the Water 2023 will emphasize giving back and “showcase the magic” of his hometown. The fashion icon and his team collaborated with local vendors and companies to create free activations around the festival grounds.

“Pharrell Williams created Something in the Water to not only unite and empower the community but also celebrate diversity and showcase the magic of Virginia Beach,” the official press release reads. “Musicians, students, artists, activists, and more will converge on Virginia Beach to activate and amplify, collaborate, and co-author, shift and shape the future.”

The festival will include activations from the visionary’s Black Ambition nonprofit, expanded collaboration with the city of Virginia Beach, Sunday Pop Up Church, Support + Feed Partnership, and more.

Those who don’t want to attend in person can view the event’s live stream on Pharrell’s YouTube channel.