Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency

Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022.

The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG.

Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over the forthcoming event.

“Oh, we’re excited! Anytime you can involve students, and you can involve multi-generations and have a conversation about how we can improve, that’s powerful, that’s life-changing,” expressed Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law, who first worked with Pharrell in 2021 on his “Elephant in the Room” panel which served as the precursor to the Mighty Dream.

Jesse Neece, Commune’s events director, spoke about the event and how Pharrell, Mighty Dream, and co. will get the Norfolk area involved.

“So, what we’re doing this time around is instead of bringing everyone under our umbrella and creating this event, we’re trying to highlight all of these businesses,” Neece said. “We’re gonna be having a block party here where all the food trucks will be coming through. There are three days, 10 locations, and 15 events that are going to be including food and beverage that we’ll be pulling everyone together for.”

An official press release has described Mighty Dream as a means to “produce creative work that solves challenges facing communities of color through social action campaigns, product development, and policy change.”

“If someone asks me what inspires me, I always say, ‘That which is missing.’ It’s the clearest path to being additive to society and finding new solutions for real problems,” the Billionaire Boys Club founder shared to Adweek. “Mighty Dream aims to create what’s missing: in creativity, in advocacy, in society.”

Williams will serve as Mighty Dream’s co-chair and founder with Edelman US CEO Lisa Osborne Ross. TikTok’s head of Creative Lab, Todd Triplett, is set to join the agency as their first employee.