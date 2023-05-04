Prince’s Annual Paisley Park ‘Celebration’ Will Include Unreleased Music

This year’s annual Celebration party at Prince’s Paisley Park estate will continue its tradition of unveiling unreleased music from the late music icon’s vault of recordings.

The event, which is set to take place June 8-11, will include appearances by Chaka Khan, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, and Doug E. Fresh. True to its Minneapolis roots, the Celebration will also include performances by multiple homegrown acts including Mint Condition’s Stokley, Sounds of Blackness, DJ Rashina, Prince’s NPG band members, Shelby J, The Steeles, and Minneapolis youth choir Known MPLS.

The seventh iteration of the Celebration of Prince’s life and legacy will be themed by his favorite number, 7, and is said to be tied to the unreleased material that will be made available to attendees. “This year marks 7 years of uplifting Prince’s legacy and carefully preserving his prolific artistic output and his creative sanctuary,” read a statement. “At Celebration 2023, guests will take a deep dive into understanding the cultural significance of 7 and how it has been reflected throughout history.”

Police continue to stand guard at Paisley Park , the home and studio of Prince, on April 22, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive yesterday at Paisley Park. Scott Olson/Getty Images

During the tour of the massive compound, which is located in Chanhassen, Minnesota, attendees will be split into two groups, Diamonds and Pearls, and have access to the Purple One’s hollowed unreleased recordings and live tapes from throughout his career. The Celebration will also include a Prince Legacy Tribute show paying homage to Rosie Gaines, Prince’s longtime collaborator and a founding member of the New Power Generation.

The first Celebration event took place in 2017 in honor of the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death, who passed away on April 21, 2016. The event, which regularly attracts thousands of people, has taken place annually for seven consecutive years. To purchase tickets and for more additional information about the Celebration, click here.