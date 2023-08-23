Public Enemy, Ice-T To Headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop

A major celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary is set to bring music and culture to the nation’s capital. The National Celebration of Hip-Hop, described as “a once-in-a-lifetime concert event,” features Public Enemy and Ice-T as headlining acts.

Scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 6, 2023, in addition to performances from the aforementioned acts, the full lineup includes Kid N’ Play, Melle Mel and Scorpio, Peter Gunz, Roxanne Shante, Kurtis Blow, The Sugarhill Gang, MC Sha-Rock, and more. Additional talent will be announced in the future.

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” detailed Flavor Flav in a statement.

“Hip-Hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” added Chuck D. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film, and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Kurtis Blow performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip-Hop for the 50th celebration!” continued Ice-T.

The National Celebration of Hip-Hop will also feature various activities including guest speakers, comedians, and public figures as well as interactive events and exhibits throughout the day celebrating this monumental moment in music and history.

The event is presented by executive producers Nathan Parienti and Lauren Bissell of Chasing Live in collaboration with renowned producer Mickey “Mick Benzo” Bentson’s The Art of Rap as well as Ice-T. Taking place at the West Potomac Park, in Washington, D.C., tickets are free with RSVP with additional pricing options for fans interested in purchasing VIP packages. Registration opens Wednesday (Aug. 23) and tickets are released in tranches, first come first serve.

Roxanne Shante performs during the YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event at Barclays Center on June 1, 2018 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

“The live experience is one for which there is no substitute. Sound — the melodies, the lyrics, the energy in perfect harmony — it unifies everyone in a moment in time that will live on forever. We couldn’t be more thrilled to participate in this moment in history and bring this historic show to the world!” exclaimed Bissell

“The Art Of Rap has always brought authentic Hip-Hop shows and now we are doing it once again in Washington, D.C. with Chasing Live for the National Celebration on Oct. 6 and 7 2023,” added Benzo.