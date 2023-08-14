Pusha T To Perform At Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party 

Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pusha T is heading to Washington D.C. with a performance for the community. Pepsi has announced its first-ever Dig In Day block party with the Grammy-nominated rapper hitting the stage for the free event. On Aug. 19, the event will recognize National Black Business Month and highlight Black-owned restaurants.

Numerous restaurants to offer free food while supplies last are Roaming Rooster, Money Muscle BBQ, Jerk at Nite, Horace and Dickies, Slim & Husky’s from Nashville, and Shuck Shack.

Additional performers include R&B singer Alex Vaughn, Black Alley, DJ Five9, and DJ Money.

Alex Vaughn at ONE Musicfest held at Central Park on October 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Chynna Keys/VIBE via Getty Images

The block party is a part of Pepsi Dig In‘s slate of nationwide activities to encourage foodies across the country to visit and dine at Black-owned restaurants. In partnership with the James Beard Foundation, the nation’s capital is just one of a dozen major cities where Pepsi Dig In is covering $100,000 in meals at select Black-owned eateries.

“Our goal for Pepsi Dig In has always been to celebrate and generate awareness for Black-owned restaurants, not just on Pepsi Dig In Day, but all year long,” explained Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice in a press statement.

“This year, we’re turning up the flavor and excitement with the support of renowned partners like the James Beard Foundation and events like our Washington D.C. block party where people can indulge in delicious food, cheer on talented chefs, and soak up the vibrant culture that accompanies every dish.”

Carla Hall, Author, Television Personality and Celebrity Chef, hosts event for Pepsi Dig In at Vinateria with owner Yvette Leeper-Bueno, educating guests on the brand’s platform designed to drive access, business acceleration and awareness for Black-owned restaurants, and celebrates the return of Pepsi Dig In Day on November 5, a call-to-action encouraging food lovers to patronize and support local Black-owned restaurants, on October 26, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Pepsi

Pepsi Dig In was launched in 2020 as a platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants. The initiative provides resources, mentorship, and training to Black restaurateurs.

Pepsi is also offering a $5,000 prize to a lucky winner who showcases their Black-owned restaurant meal on social media. Tagging the eatery and Pepsi Dig could result in not only cash for the lucky foodie but also a $5,000 donation to the restaurant.

Rules for the giveaway can be found on the official website. See details for the Dig In Day Block Party below.