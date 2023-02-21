Queen Latifah To Host 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah has been announced as the host for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Set to air live for the first time in three years this weekend, the annual event kicked off a week-long celebration with virtual ceremonies on Monday.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop,” expressed the New Jersey icon. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Queen Latifah is one of our generation’s most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards,” added Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “As always, we look forward to partnering with NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain, and empower viewers worldwide.”

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO offered, “This year’s NAACP Image Awards will be an amazing celebration, highlighting the major accomplishments of artists, writers, entertainers, activists, and other changemakers. It will also be a night that shows how we come together as a community to make a powerful impact on amplifying our stories around the world.”

Presenters at the NAACP Image Awards include Brian White, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Zendaya.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Netflix’s special screening of “The Redeem Team” at TUDUM Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Ahead of the broadcasted show, un-televised awards will be announced throughout the week during both virtual and in-person events. One category recognized during the televised event will be the Activist of the Year Award, presented to Dr. Derrick Lee Foward, President of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP and a Vice President of the Ohio NAACP.

Additional honorees include civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, as well as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. As of Tuesday morning (Feb. 21), Beyoncé stands as the most awarded person this year with three wins thus far. The Renaissance singer tied with Kendrick Lamar for the most nominations with five each.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards airs live on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.