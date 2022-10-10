Remy Ma Announces Women-Only Battle Rap Competition

Remy Ma’s success as a mainstream rap artist hasn’t diminished her love for the battle rap scene, as the Bronx native has become an ambassador and force within the arena in recent years. With the launch of her Chrome23 battle rap league in late 2021, which held its first event this past February, Remy Ma is looking to build on Chrome23’s initial success with her new battle rap competition, The Tournament.

A competition exclusively for women, The Tournament will consist of 16 contestants from the battle rap community, with a $25,000 prize to the eventual victor. The first round of The Tournament will begin on Oct. 30, with the winners of each round being granted a three-week period to prepare for the next round.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), Remy Ma revealed the names of the 16 contestants on her Instagram Live and pulled each participant’s name from a drum one by one to randomly decide the matchups for each opening round.

“All female, first ever in battle rap history. All bi**hes can rap,” she explained to viewers. “It’ll be three rounds. Every round is 90 seconds. So that’s a minute and a half with a max of 2 minutes.”

Battle rap star Couture, who was initially announced as a contestant, was later replaced by C3 due to a scheduling conflict, which forced Couture to back out of the tournament. Remy Ma also announced that forthcoming Chrome23 events will feature additional women in the battle rap community and that The Tournament is simply one of many events the league has in the works.

Watch Remy Ma’s Instagram announcement and Instagram Live moment below. Also, check out the matchups for the first round of The Tournament.

The Tournament Battle Rap Matchups (Round 1)

QB vs. Chayna Ashley

C3 vs. 40 BARRS

Chetta vs. E. Hart

Ms. Miami vs. Hazzy

C-Bri The Lyricist vs. Shiest Raw

Bonnie vs. Kay Prophet

Cheyraq vs. Kausion

Yoshi G vs. Koko Kakez