Rick Ross To Perform At Red Bull Symphonic’s First-Ever U.S. Event

Rick Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rick Ross’ music is getting a classical twist. The Teflon Don is set to perform in Atlanta for Red Bull Symphonic’s first-ever U.S. event on Nov. 4.

Atlanta’s all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir, will back Ross as he takes the stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, the energy drink company announced on Thursday (Aug. 25). Rick Ross will blend hip-hop with classical music as the ensemble’s musical director Jason Ikeem reinterprets and reimagines the rapper’s biggest hits.

But, of course, the orchestra is no stranger to big-time performances either. Noir has performed with some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, such as Cardi B, 2 Chainz, Migos, and T.I., and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Red Bull

Red Bull Symphonic recently took their musical fusion show to the Culture and Congress Centre, a venue in Lucerne, Switzerland, and was joined by some of Europe’s most prominent rappers.

As for Ross, he’s offering $10 million to anyone willing to get in the ring with Jake Paul. The Wingstop franchise owner took to social media to taunt potential competition for the professional boxer, claiming people are scared to fight him.

“Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he typed. “What fight would you want to see?”

Since the gesture, nobody has stepped forward to issue a challenge.

See the trailer for Red Bull Symphonic’s upcoming event below.