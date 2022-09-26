Rihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England.

Rihanna is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Sunday (Sept. 26), the NFL announced that the pop icon and businesswoman, 34, would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show.

The superstar’s inclusion in the championship concert was revealed after Robyn posted a picture of her hand holding a football with a simple message: “.”

In addition to the Super Bowl show being the first for Rihanna, it will also be the first for Apple Music, as Super Bowl LVII will be the inaugural partnership between Apple Music and the National Football League, replacing Pepsi as the show’s sponsor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s head of music, in the statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”

Fenty now joins a pantheon of icons who’ve graced the Super Bowl stage, such as Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The latter would win three Emmys for their performance at last year’s Super Bowl in Inglewood, Calif.

The NFL’s 57th Super Bowl is scheduled for February 12, 2023, at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.