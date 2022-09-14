Robert Glasper’s 4th Annual Robtober Lineup To Include yasiin bey, Lalah Hathaway, And More

Robert Glasper attends the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club has unveiled the first wave of special guests for Robert Glasper’s 4th annual Robtober residency. Featured acts are set to include yasiin bey, Lalah Hathway, Terrace Martin, Isaiah Sharkey, Alex Isley, Pino Palladino, and more.

The residency runs From Oct. 4 to Nov. 6, Glasper will perform a total of 52 shows across 26 nights, including Halloween weekend.

“Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!!’ expressed Glasper in a press statement. “Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober!!”

The inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival took place in July 2022 and featured performances from Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Snoop Dogg, Madlib, Thundercat, Ledisi, and BJ the Chicago Kid.

“F**k what’s popping. This festival is about real music,” exclaimed Snoop Dogg on stage at the event as reported by VIBE.

As Robert Glasper brings the artistic energy back to New York, he plans a round of genre-bending curation across several themed nights, including tributes to Herbie Hancock and Meghan Stabile, the latter featuring Revive Big Band.

Each set is Grounded in Black American Music, especially the jazz big band, the Revive Big Band redefines what the big band sounds like by combining jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul, blues, and gospel. Last year’s run saw numerous A-list celebrities and unannounced special guests, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, H.E.R, and more

Tickets and more information on Robtober can be found on the Blue Note official website.