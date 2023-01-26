Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise

Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents.

The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.

Additionally, attendees will also experience a pool deck party series presented by Kid Capri. As previously announced, a performance from Trick Daddy and Trina will kick off the cruise.

Roxanne Shanté peforms during the YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event at Barclays Center on June 1, 2018 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

“How could I not Rock the Boat with the Goat? LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells keep the culture afloat. Please believe it,” expressed Roxanne Shanté in a press statement.

“Rock The Bells is Hip-Hop History, and they’re working to MAKE history!” added Too $hort.

The first-of-its-kind cruise was announced in November 2022 as a celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. The four-day immersive experience includes MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, tattoos, basketball, and The Trill Mealz Food Court.

Too Short performs onstage during Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious, presented by Netflix is a Joke, at Troubadour on May 04, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

While space for Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience is currently sold out, organizers have established an online waiting list where rooms are being offered as they become available.

“At Rock The Bells, we believe classic and timeless Hip-Hop deserves to be served on a silver platter and we can’t wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages,” expressed Rock The Bell’s President James Cuthbert in a press statement. “We’re excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences.”

View the full lineup for Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience below.