Rolling Loud To Make Los Angeles Return At Hollywood Park

Playboi Carti performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Rolling Loud California has announced its return to the West Coast with dates set for March 3-5, 2023 in Los Angeles. The Hip-Hop festival will be held at Hollywood Park and become the first event of its kind to be hosted on the 300-acre grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

“Rolling Loud is deeply honored to be the first-ever music festival to take place at the incredible

Hollywood Park,” expressed Rolling Loud co-Founders and co-CEOs Ma Zingler & Tariq Cherif in a joint statement.

“We’re pumped to return to L.A. and make our debut in Inglewood, such an important neighborhood in rap history. Rolling Loud California 2023 will be an event worthy of its historic location, celebrating the undeniable influence of the West Coast on hip-hop and featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game. Stay tuned for our biggest and best California festival yet!”

RL CALIFORNIA 2021 MOVIE OUT NOW!#RLCalifornia dates tomorrow ?



Tune in ? https://t.co/VaAmujnfCP pic.twitter.com/CYJQ9egaXL — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) August 29, 2022

“As the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud will bring fans from around the globe to our

Inglewood community,” added Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

“Hollywood Park’s 300 acres lends itself to hosting a variety of large-scale events. With Rolling Loud as

our first music festival, we will further showcase Hollywood Park as a global stage and multifaceted

entertainment destination.”

Ahead of the announcement, RL released the Rolling Loud California 2021 Aftermovie, highlighting performances from J. Cole, Kid Cudi, Trippie Redd, and many more, plus a memorable guest spot from Ye during Future’s festival-closing set.

Before the excitement lands in Los Angeles, RL has scheduled festivals closing out the remainder of the season including the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto on September 9th-11th with headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave. After hitting Canada, the festival takes on New York, headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future, on September 23rd-25th.

Interested attendees can register to receive early notice about Rolling Loud California 2023 tickets here.