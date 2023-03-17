Rolling Loud New York 2023 Canceled For “Logistical Factors”

Guest are seen enjoying a live performance with Citi Field in the background during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City.

The 2023 Rolling Loud Festival in New York City has been canceled citing reasons out of the organization’s control.

In a social media post shared across platforms on Friday (March 17), organizers revealed the event would not return to the Big Apple this year.

“For the last few years, we’ve made some legendary moments happen in Queens,” reads the statement, giving a shoutout to previous headliners including Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and A$AP Rocky.

“Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t ‘goodbye,’ more like ‘see you later.’ We’ll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year. Love you all! Rolling Loud forever!”

In 2022, the NYC event brought in performances from Nicki Minaj, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, BIA, Westside Gunn, and more.

Rolling Loud evolved into a globally recognized Hip-Hop music festival after starting off in Miami in 2015. Since then, the brand has expanded into regions including New York, California, Toronto, Portugal, and Germany.

The next scheduled stop happens to be Pitaya City, Thailand set for April 13-15, 2023. Headliners for the anticipated event are Cardi B, Chris Brown, and Travis Scott with additional performances from Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Fat Joe, Offset, Rubi Rose, and more.