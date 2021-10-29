Rolling Loud New York Highlights: Jack Harlow And 50 Cent Surprise Audience With Special Guests Lil Nas X And DaBaby

Rolling Loud New York 2021 kicked off on Thursday (Oct. 28) with acts ranging from Lil Uzi Vert and Gunna to Dave East and Joey Bada$$ on two different stages at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. While fans were delighted simply to be back at a live music festival, each artist brought their own excitement to the stage in the form of energetic performances and special guests.

Having a breakout year, Louisville, Ky. rapper Jack Harlow had a special treat for audiences during his set. Performing his own songs, the 23-year-old delivered a solo version of “Industry Baby” where he is featured alongside Lil Nas X before bringing out the Grammy award-winning musician for an encore showing.

The performance closed out Harlow’s set, as both he and Lil Nas X hyped up each other on stage. “Industry Baby” was released by the Atlanta artist on his debut album MONTERO. The song, currently at the top of the charts, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in October and has spent 13 weeks on the chart since its release in July.

Another special performance came from Queens’ own veteran Hip-Hop act 50 Cent who wowed festival-goers with a refreshing delivery of his throwback hits. He performed songs such as “Many Men,” “Hate It or Love It, and “P.I.M.P.” and was joined on stage by Bronx native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The special guests didn’t stop there as the 46-year-old rapper introduced his mentee DaBaby to the crowd after the North Carolina rapper was removed from many lineups following his controversial and homophobic statements at Rolling Loud Miami this summer.

“50 Cent brought the motherfu**ing live show killer out here,” the “Suge” rapper declared as he took the stage. “The ni**a you thought you weren’t going to see on stage anymore. You see what I’m talking about.”

Other vibrant showings came from Rico Nasty, Young M.A., and A$AP Rocky.

Check out a live stream of Rolling Loud New York’s Audiomack stage above and view the Deleon Stage broadcast below: