Run The Jewels To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With RTJX Tour

Recording artists El-P (L) and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Run The Jewels is hitting the road for a series of concerts in celebration of the duo’s first decade as a group. On Tuesday (March 28), Killer Mike and El-P announced the RTJX Tour, which will include stops in four major cities across the U.S. with multiple dates set for New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (March 31) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via the official Run The Jewels website.

“It’s mind-blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ. The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back,” the duo expressed in a joint statement.

“It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you.”

Killer Mike and El-P also explained the concept behind each tour stop. Each show will be dedicated to one of the group’s four albums and will be played in chronological order.

“We’re doing 4 cities, 4 nights each, and 4 full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence. So on night one it’s RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it’s RTJ2… etc., etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you,” they concluded.

Killer Mike and El-P first announced their Hip-Hop group in April 2013 and released their debut album as Run the Jewels in June 2013. The New Yorker and Atlanta native have since released three additional studio albums, all of which have been critically-acclaimed, and have released two remix albums, and a pair of EPs over the past decade. Their most recent studio album, RTJ4, dropped in 2020.

Check out the RTJX tour poster below and their video announcement above.