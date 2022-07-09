Saweetie Throws First Pitch for Filipino Heritage Night at Dodgers Game

Saweetie is all about taking her time. The rapper/entrepreneur has been quietly crafting her proper debut album, Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Music, after teasing its release for the better part of 2021. She recently explained the delay via her Instagram stories: “The past few years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, as a person, but above all as a WOMAN,” her caption read. “Through hours of self-reflection, I’ve realized that ‘Pretty B.*.TCH Music’ isn’t an album, it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We don’t rush with art, we take our time! This is not microwave sh*t! It’s baking and it will definitely be worth a taste.”

She’s also been keeping an uncharacteristically low profile on social media, with the exception of a few birthday flicks she posted to her feed at the top of July for her 29th birthday. On the mic, she’s squeezed in a few guest verses for Muni Long, French Montana and the Black Eyed Peas while plumping up her bag with major partnerships from Champion to Crocs. When it comes to showing up for her people, though, the Bay Area native — who proudly reps her Black, Filipino and Chinese roots — will make her presence known.

In honor of Filipino Heritage Night for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night (July 7), Saweetie — also known as “Ate Icy,” a term of endearment that combines the Tagalog word for “big sister” with her brand’s signature — arrived at Dodger Stadium in LA 20 minutes before throwing the first pitch. She sashayed towards the mound in a blue Dodgers baseball cap and a white and royal blue jersey donning her stage name and the number “1” paired with her bold footwear of choice: white snakeskin Christian Louboutin heels. Still, she impressively pranced through the manicured field with ease, clutched the baseball with her hands (also decorated with extra-long stiletto, studded blue nails) and hurled it at Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (who proceeded to unload two home runs during the game that led to a team victory).

A former ‘Athlete of the Year’ in high school, Saweetie’s athletic prowess in track, basketball, volleyball and flag football is no secret. But does she have a hidden talent when it comes to baseball? “Not with these nails on,” Saweetie joked to VIBE before her big throw. “I’ma see what it do.”

With over 52,000 in attendance for Filipino Heritage Night, the special guest of the night flaunted her Filipino pride and shouted out her fellow West Coast native and Filipina, H.E.R. Last year, the two collaborated together on Saweetie’s groovy number “Closer.” “It meant [Filipino pride] not only for just Filipinos, but especially Bay Area Filipinos,” she said. “That’s my girl. It’s like my sister. She’s amazing. I love H.E.R. so much. I wanted someone to sing the hook and there was no one else who I thought about but H.E.R.”

Beyond crashing baseball games, Saweetie is keeping the brand strong with other ventures, like continuing her global consultant work with Champion. “I’m definitely a Champion girl. I can’t wait to come out with my own line with them. I’m currently in the designing process, so stay tuned.” She teased that the line will be made with every woman in mind. “Well, I’ve been big. I’ve been skinny. I’ve been medium. So I know what it feels like for your weight to go up and down, so it’s really important that every woman is represented in my line.”

As for the highly anticipated album to come, the wait continues but Saweetie promises a special reintroduction to her fans. “[I’m] sharing more about myself [on this album]. I got the clubs, I got the festival hits down, but who is Saweetie? Who’s Diamonté? I want my fans to get to know me better.”