Sexyy Red Announces Hood Hottest Princess Headlining Tour

The St. Louis rapper hits 20 cities beginning this October.

Sexyy Red holding momey
Sexyy Red attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Sexyy Redd is leaving “Pound Town” this fall for a cross-country journey.

The St. Louis rapper announced her first headlining tour Thursday (Aug. 24), set to hit 20 cities across the United States. Billed as the Hood Hottest Princess Tour, the trek is in support of her latest EP.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in October at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The “Hellcats SRTs” performer will also touch down in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and other cities before wrapping up in San Francisco at The Fillmore in November.

Special guests are set to be announced at a later date.

Sexyy Red performing
Sexyy Red performs during Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston on August 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock
Sexyy Red BET Awards
Hood Hottest Princess was released on June 9, 2023, and features Juicy J, Sukihana, and Nicki Minaj. The 11-track project peaked on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 17 within three weeks of its release.

“I’m going to just keep being myself and they going to mess with you when you being genuine. I’m going to try to stay around for a long time,” explained the viral rap star to VIBE.

She continued, “I just be myself. I really don’t care what nobody think. People, they try to bully people. You not never supposed to let nobody make you feel uncomfortable with being your true self, for real, no matter what you want to dress. Do what you do.”

Listen to Hood Hottest Princess above and check out Sexyy Red’s full tour schedule below.

Sexyy Red Hood Hottest Princess North American Tour Dates

Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club*
Oct. 18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Oct. 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage*
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Oct. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
Oct. 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*
Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Nov. 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Nov. 4 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*
Nov. 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*
Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*
Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Nov. 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Nov. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Nov. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore 

