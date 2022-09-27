Slutty Vegan And Live Nation Urban Present ‘The Pinky Cole Experience Tour’

Pinky Cole, the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation has announced her upcoming Pinky Cole Experience Tour, set to kick-off Nov. 14.

The five-city event comes about as Pinky celebrates the release of her inaugural all vegan recipe book, “Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind,” which hits shelves on Nov. 15.

The “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” will include celebrity moderators, DJ’s and executive chefs. Also, Slutty Vegan food trucks will be on-site serving prominent dishes from “Eat Plants, B*tch” and offering refreshing Stubborn Soda. Fans will also get a chance to receive an autographed copy of the recipe book and experience special surprises in each city.

The 34-year-old’s first headlining tour will start in New York City and conclude on Dec. 2 in Baltimore. Major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dallas can also expect a visit.

“This has been the most memorable year of my life,” said Pinky in a press release. “From store openings, to becoming a household brand, I am in my moment. Bringing my book tour to the masses is just one more opportunity to help people reimagine food! And it’s so exciting to be at the helm of it all!”



The president of Live Nation Urban, Shawn Gee, also spoke on working with the successful entrepreneur.

“It’s exciting for Live Nation Urban to work with Pinky Cole on her book tour,” Gee said. “What Pinky has done with her Slutty Vegan brand is inspiring, a true entrepreneurial success story, and it’s amazing to think her journey has just begun.”

The new recipe book celebrates Pinky’s belief that “it’s fun and actually easy to cook and enjoy vegan comfort food.” The book offers photos and instructions on how to make several mouthwatering dishes, from Avocado Egg Rolls to her Black Pea Cauliflower Po’Boy and Oyster Mushroom Parm.

“Eat Plants, B*tch” is available for pre-order through Amazon. Tickets for the Pinky Cole Experience Tour are available now on Ticketmaster.

Look below to see if Pinky Cole will be hitting a city near you.

THE PINKY COLE EXPERIENCE TOUR

*Tickets on pre-sale on September 26, 2022 at ticketmaster.com.

Nov. 14, 2022 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

Nov. 19, 2022 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 21, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theatre

Nov. 25, 2022 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Dec. 02, 2022 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage