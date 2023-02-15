Snoop Dogg, Babyface, Al Green, And Jill Scott To Headline 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival has revealed the bulk of its 2023 lineup. Headlining the midwestern showcase are Al Green, Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, and Babyface. The event will also feature a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. The tribute’s performers will be announced at a later date.

The three-day affair also features performances from Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, and Norman Brown. From July 20 – July 22, fans will gather at the Andrew J. Brady Center for the cultural affair.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G,” said producer Joe Santangelo in a statement to Billboard. “It’s the first time for Snoop Dogg to perform at the Festival and Al Green last performed in 1974. We know they will both be huge draws for our fans. It’s also an honor for us to plan a Thursday performance to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.”

The festival follows its successful 2022 return after the coronavirus pandemic halted the annual event for two years. Last summer, Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, the O’Jays, and more took the stage.

Throughout the Cincinnati Music Festival’s storied history which began as the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival in 1962, legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, New Edition, Whitney Houston, and Earth Wind and Fire have all performed. Tickets for the 2023 event are being sold through Ticketmaster and at the local box office.