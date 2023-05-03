Snoop Dogg Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of “Doggystyle” At The Hollywood Bowl

Snoop Dogg will be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the release of his debut album Doggystyle with a pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl this June. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced that the 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle and other concerts are scheduled to take place June 27-28 at the venue as part of its summer 2023 concert lineup. Both shows are expected to include appearances and performances by special guests and will be scored by the Derrick Hodge-led Re-Collective Orchestra.

Released on November 23, 1993, Doggystyle is revered as one of the greatest rap albums of all-time and established Snoop as a bonafide megastar. The album, which ranks among the most anticipated debut efforts in Hip-Hop history, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 803,000 copies sold in its first week on shelves, a record for a rap release at the time. Doggystyle stayed atop the albums chart for three weeks and was later certified multiplatinum.

Rapper Snoop Dogg attends a news conference for Triller Fight Club’s inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian Las Vegas on March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on April 17, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Led by the singles “What’s My Name?”, “Gin and Juice”, and “Doggy Dogg World”, the album included features from Death Row Records artists and affiliates such as Nate Dogg, Warren G., Kurupt, The Lady of Rage, The D.O.C., and Tha Dogg Pound, as well as the R&B group The Dramatics. Since its release, Doggystyle has sold over 11 million copies worldwide.

In October 2022, Snoop Dogg announced that he and Dr. Dre were working on a sequel to Doggystyle titled Missionary, a play on the original album’s title.

Listen to Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle album below.